Wade G W & Inc. Takes $4.07 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

