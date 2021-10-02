Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.29% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.58 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.