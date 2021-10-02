Wagerr Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $18,947.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.00445814 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,397,739 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

