Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $73.78 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $73.78 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.54 or 0.07149525 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00113129 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,592,802 coins and its circulating supply is 77,871,770 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

