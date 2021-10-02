Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $174.61 million and $5.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00150933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00524296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,710,168 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

