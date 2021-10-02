Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:WARR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 10,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,315. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

