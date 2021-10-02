WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $480.23 million and $60.21 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,792,395,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,795,824 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

