WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, WazirX has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $357.87 million and $31.47 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.