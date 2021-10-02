WeBlock (WON) Achieves Market Cap of $35,649.71

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, WeBlock has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One WeBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $35,649.71 and $3,874.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

About WeBlock

WON is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip . The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

Buying and Selling WeBlock

