Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

