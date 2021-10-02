WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,292. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.