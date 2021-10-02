Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the August 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 145,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,296. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

