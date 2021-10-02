Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Welltower worth $58,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

WELL opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

