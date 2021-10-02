Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.36% of Werner Enterprises worth $434,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

