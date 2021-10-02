Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

