Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WTHVF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Westhaven Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

