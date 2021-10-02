Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) versus Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Financial Survey

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 560.55% 11.69% 9.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Associated Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 42.71 $18.82 million N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

