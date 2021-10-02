Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $13.85. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 20,215 shares.

The company has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

