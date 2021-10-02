White Pine Capital LLC Buys 13,181 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. 18,021,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,496,463. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

