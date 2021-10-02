White Pine Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,032 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Orbital Energy Group worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 259.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orbital Energy Group by 52.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orbital Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

OEG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,851. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.