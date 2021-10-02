White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.73.

AMZN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,283.26. 2,834,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,390.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,360.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

