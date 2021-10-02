White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 161,889 Shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,889 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.93% of ContraFect worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFRX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 112,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94. ContraFect Co. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.