White Pine Capital LLC Sells 988 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,853,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

