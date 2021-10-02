White Pine Capital LLC Trims Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:DCI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 352,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.