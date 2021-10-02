WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $715.71 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $715.71 million and $23.36 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006910 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 943,424,910 coins and its circulating supply is 743,424,909 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

