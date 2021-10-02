Whiteheart Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $610.02 or 0.01277169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $97,060.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.