Widercoin Reaches Market Cap of $294,268.13 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $294,268.13 and approximately $67,494.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

