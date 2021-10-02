Wilder World Achieves Market Cap of $150.49 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a total market cap of $150.49 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.92 or 0.44601100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00118055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00227228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

