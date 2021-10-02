Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.93. 2,518,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,301. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.