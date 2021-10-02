Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.93. 2,518,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,301. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

