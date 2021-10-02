Winder Investment Pte Ltd Has $364.14 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies accounts for 6.6% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned approximately 9.98% of Sensient Technologies worth $364,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $94.04 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

