Wing Finance Market Capitalization Tops $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

