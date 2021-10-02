Wing Finance (WING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.44 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $17.15 or 0.00035993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $6.44 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,117,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,992,549 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

