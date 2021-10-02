Wing (WING) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.58 or 0.99819789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.73 or 0.06783617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

