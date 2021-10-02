Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 2,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.