Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.