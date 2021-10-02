WOWswap Price Tops $6.52 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $6.52 or 0.00013611 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.65 million and $179,369.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00108801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.34 or 1.00156897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.05 or 0.07097637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

