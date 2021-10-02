Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $432.45 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $804.70 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $432.45 or 0.00903540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,646,513 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

