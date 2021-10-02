Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,682.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $638.14 or 0.01328394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $5,682.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.