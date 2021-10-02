X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $8,731.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,593,456,320 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.