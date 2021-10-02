Xend Finance Market Cap Achieves $5.45 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

