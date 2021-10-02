XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Up 95.5% in September

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

