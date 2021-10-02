XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. XSGD has a market cap of $58.38 million and $1.05 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00152166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.98 or 0.99837690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.30 or 0.07035631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 82,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 79,037,709 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

