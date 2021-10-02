XTRABYTES (XBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $409,026.24 and approximately $95.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00093445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00146459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017108 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.