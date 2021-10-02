XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 6,160 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

