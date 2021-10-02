XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 230.9% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $632.80 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $621.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

