XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,384 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. EPAM Systems accounts for 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $575.44 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

