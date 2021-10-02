XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,563 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $474.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

