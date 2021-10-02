XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $738.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $771.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

