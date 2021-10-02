XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,491 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 223,968 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 202,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.