XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,368 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $398.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

